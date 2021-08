Legends: Gail Goodrich

In high school, Gail Goodrich was considered "too small" to be a basketball star, but the L.A.

Native soared to unthinkable heights.

Recruited by John Wooden, Goodrich led UCLA to two national titles.

Then he turned pro, and in his second stint with the Lakers, he helped guide the team to the 1972 NBA championship along-side all-time greats like Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain.

Jim Hill caught up with the Hall of Famer for this week's edition of "Legends".