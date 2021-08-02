Kangana Ranaut Shares A Special Bond With THESE People In Bollywood

In an old reported interview, Kangana Ranaut was asked about her best friends in Bollywood.

To this, the actor replied that she does not have a lot of friends in Bollywood but when she is doing a film with a co-star, she tends to bond up with them.

Similarly, she also likes to be friends with people who are like-minded.

She tends to make it to the headlines every now and then for putting up an opinion for certain issues.

She is known to be hot-headed and does not tend to gel up with other actors that easily.

But she has a few friends in the industry and shares a special bond with them.

Watch the video.