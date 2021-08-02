2022 Hyundai Venue Driving Video

The Venue provides an interior personality with purposeful design selections including standout denim-inspired leatherette and fabric seats featuring an all-blue interior option.

The Venue was selected from a field of 32 vehicle nominees with new or significantly redesigned interiors.

Vehicles were evaluated by eight Wards editors in Southfield, MI, and scored on aesthetics, comfort, fit-and-finish, material quality and ergonomics.

While affordability is a consideration, there is no price cap for entries.

Venue is built in Ulsan, Korea and is on sale at Hyundai dealerships across the country.