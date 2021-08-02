My 1M Fans Love My Fake Butt | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

A MODEL has spent $40,000 sculpting her dream body - including a 53-inch booty.

Diamond Doll, who lives in Canada, first went under the knife at 21 years old, for a Brazilian butt lift.

She said: "I wanted that Jessica Rabbit look.

She's so confident and curvy - I wanted that body." Since then, Diamond has also had a rhinoplasty, liposuction on her stomach and back, as well as butt injections to further boost her curves.

Her road to body confidence has not been easy - in her younger years, she was bullied a lot - but now, she is proud of the way she looks.

However, that does not mean she is finished with surgery.

Next, she is eyeing a breast op and has also been considering a tummy tuck.

She said: "As much as I love my body, I am hard on myself.

That's why I keep doing surgeries - because I want to improve and be the best I can be." Unfortunately, Diamond's extreme look does mean that people often judge her before they have gotten to know her.

She continued: "People assume I'm rude, high maintenance, or stuck up.

I get told I'm ugly, that I need to lose weight, that I'm a disgrace.

I don't let the hate bug me though, and I feel like I'm actually very down to earth.

Everyone is beautiful in their own way." While Diamond's friends are supportive of her having more plastic surgery, her boyfriend Louie has expressed concerns in the past about her going too far.

How will he react today, when she breaks the news that she's going under the knife once again?

