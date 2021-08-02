My Tumours Are Not 'Contagious' | BORN DIFFERENT

A WOMAN from the US who has tumours all over her body says she’s tired of people thinking her genetic skin disease is contagious.

Ashley, from Alabama, 37, has Neurofibromatosis, which is a genetic skin condition that causes tumour growth on the skin.

Often the tumours, which are also known as moles, are benign, but they can become malignant and turn into cancer.

She has tumours across her body, which has made life incredibly difficult since her condition first appeared aged 12.

Ashley told Truly: “When I go out in public, sometimes I get stares, people laugh at me and people talk about me.

I always wear something that's going to cover my skin.

Some people will tell me, actually, you're pretty regardless, but when I look in the mirror, I see something different." Ashley has been in and out of surgery since puberty, and recently had a large tumour removed from chest.

Her four children are also likely to have the same condition.

Ashley added: “All four pregnancies I've had were very healthy, I didn't have any complications, but I do worry my children can suffer from the same condition as me." Ashley has always struggled with confidence while out in public, but she’s heading to the gym for the first time in years to be able to prove to others that her skin condition doesn’t define her.

Ashley told Truly: “I'm building my strength up to not let my condition bother me, and to be comfortable in my skin."