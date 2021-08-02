I've Spent $100K On My Plastic Surgery Addiction - So What? | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

A MUM who has spent over $100,000 on plastic surgery has admitted that she is addicted to going under the knife.

Dez Fraser, 39, from Puyallup, Washington, aspires to achieve the 'coke bottle body' despite being judged for splurging a fortune on cosmetic procedures.

Dez, who works as a model and makeup artist, has been a huge fan of Dolly Parton since she was a little girl.

She has devoted the last decade to perfecting her look with plastic procedures, including four breast augmentations, arm liposuction and PDO thread lift.

Recently, she also had breast expanders installed, increasing the size of her breasts to a 34O Cup.

With her hourglass figure, Dez would turn heads wherever she goes.

Dez told Truly: "When I'm in public, people stare and you automatically see their jaws drop." But being plastic is not always fantastic - Dez also receives criticism for being a parent who loves plastic surgery.

Her 18-year-old son, Ryder, often feels embarrassed when he goes out with his mum.

But Dez, who says she is happy with the way she looks, is determined to carry on with her body modification journey regardless of other people's opinions.

She plans to further enlarge her breasts and get surgery on her lower body.

Dez added: "I do get judged for being a mum who loves plastic surgery, but I really don't care.

Just enjoy your body and being who you are and do whatever the hell you want."