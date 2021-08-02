Tributes for 'beautiful' boy found dead in river in South Wales

Tributes have been paid to a “beautiful” five-year-old boy found dead in a river in South Wales after two adults and a teenager were arrested on suspicion of his murder.The body of the youngster, named locally as Logan, was found in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called to a report of a missing child in the early hours of Saturday morning.