Section 80c: the Best Tax-saving Investment Option | Invest Smart | Oneindia

The Most Commonly Utilised Section for Seeking Tax Deductions Is Section 80c.

This Section, Which Provides a Deduction of Rs.

1,50,000, Is Applicable to All Taxpayers, Regardless of Their Income Source.investments in Certain Specified Instruments Are Eligible for a Deduction From Total Taxable Income, Which Can Be Claimed Under Section 80c.

Section 80c Allows You to Claim a Maximum Deduction of Rs.

1,50,000.

Section 80c's Most Popular Investment Options Employees Provident Fund Term Life Insurance Home Loan Principal Public Provident Fund Tax Saver Funds National Saving Certificate Fixed Deposit Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana National Pension Scheme