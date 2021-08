Indian women’s hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne cries after win | Oneindia News

India women’s hockey team head coach Sjoerd Marijne broke down in tears after Rani Rampal led side sealed a place in the semifinals of Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a 1-0 win over Australia.

It’s the first time when India women’s team managed to qualify for the last four of the Olympic Games.

