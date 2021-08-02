Jade Carey Wins Gold in the Olympic Floor Exercise Final

The 21-year-old gymnast won her first Olympic gold medal, dominating the women's individual floor exercise final in Tokyo.

She was the only U.S. competitor in the event since Simone Biles withdrew due to mental health reasons.

Carey's difficult tumbling routine earned her a score of 14.366.

Taking the gold medal was especially meaningful to her since she had a bit of a rocky start in other events.

The day prior, she placed 8th on women's vault after seemingly bailing on a difficult maneuver.

Carey said that her teammates, particularly Biles, helped her to move forward.

She said: 'It happened, and you can't do anything about it.

She was like, 'Let's go out and kill floor,' and that's what I did, Jade Carey, via NPR.

Coming back from a day like yesterday, I'm really proud of myself for being able to put that behind me and finish with probably the best floor routine I've ever done in my life, Jade Care, via NPR.

Silver went to Italy's Vanessa Ferrari, and there was a tie for bronze between Japan's Mai Murakami and Russia's Angelina Melnikova.

Simone Biles will return to compete in the balance beam individual final on Aug.

3.

