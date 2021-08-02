Nasdaq 100 Movers: KDP, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.0%.

Year to date, Tesla registers a 2.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Keurig Dr Pepper, trading down 3.2%.

Keurig Dr Pepper is showing a gain of 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 2.7%, and Microchip Technology, trading up 3.0% on the day.