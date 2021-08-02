PM Modi launches new payment system: E-RUPI | Oneindia News

The centre has sent a team of medical experts to Maharashtra to support the state and recommend necessary public health interventions after its first ever case of Zika virus infection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched e-RUPI -- the government's digital payment solution meant to ensure delivery of welfare services, which, for now, will be used to push vaccination efforts.

Bihar Chief Minister and BJP ally Nitish Kumar today added his voice to the opposition demand for an investigation into the Pegasus scandal.

Further de-escalation in eastern Ladakh was discussed during the 12th round of India-China Corps Commander level talks on Saturday.

Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finished a creditable sixth in her first Olympics with a best throw of 63.70m in a rain-interrupted final here on Monday.

#PMModi #KamalpreetKaur #ZikaVirus