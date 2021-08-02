S&P 500 Movers: GPN, GE

In early trading on Monday, shares of General Electric topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 717.3%.

In early trading on Monday, shares of General Electric topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 717.3%.

Year to date, General Electric registers a 880.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Global Payments, trading down 3.9%.

Global Payments is lower by about 13.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Target, trading down 2.1%, and NOV, trading up 4.8% on the day.