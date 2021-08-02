Tributes for 'beautiful' five-year-old boy found dead in river in South Wales

Tributes have been paid to a “beautiful” five-year-old boy, identified as Logan Williamson, was found dead in a river in South Wales after two adults and a teenager were arrested on suspicion of his murder.His body was found in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called to a report of a missing child in the early hours of Saturday morning.