How sinister misconceptions further complicate eating disorder recovery

Societal depictions of people with eatingdisorders often show thin or emaciated bodies.The misconception that fat people don't facethe damaging impacts of eating disorders, likemalnutrition and negative body image, can makediagnosis, treatment and recovery difficult.In fact, people who are overweightare far more likely to engage in dieting anddisordered eating than those who are not."Bodies can be starving and malnourished at anysize," explained Erin Harrop, a licensed social workerand assistant professor at the University of Denver.Because of the stigma of weight, fat peoplewith eating disorders might not think thatthey need help, or other people (includingdoctors) might enforce them.Recovery often means weight gain too,meaning it's especially hard for people ofall sizes to resist that disordered thinking."I think it's harder to sustain recoveryas a fat person," Harrop said.

“there's morepolicing of fat bodies, and there's this assumptionthat you did recovery wrong”.The solution isn't easy, but it is simple: confront yourfatphobia and urge those around you — doctors,friends, family, others in recovery — to do the same