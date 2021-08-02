Friend has ‘immature’ response to woman's solo travel plans: ‘Entitled and spoiled’

A woman can't believe her friend is gatekeeping a country they've never even visited.

She shared the situation on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.She told her friend she wanted to travel to Greece.

Her friend immediately became upset.The friend said that Greece is where her boyfriend planned to propose, so the Reddit poster couldn't go there first."She told me it’s 'their place,' and if I go before her, then she’d be jealous.

She told me that I’m not allowed to go to Greece before she gets to".The Reddit poster held her ground, but the friend wouldn't let it go either."I feel as though she’s being controlling and trying to gate-keep a country.

I think she’s being immature and petty, whereas she thinks I’m being an inconsiderate friend" .Reddit users sided with the traveler on this."Go to Greece and get a better friend," a user wrote