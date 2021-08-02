Daily Dividend Report: AMGN,K,CLR,SMG,BKR

The dividend will be paid on September 8, 2021, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2021.

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.76 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2021.

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.76 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2021.

The dividend will be paid on September 8, 2021, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2021.

Kellogg today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on September 15, 2021, to shareowners of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.

The ex-dividend date is August 31, 2021.

This is the 387th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

Continental Resources today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock, payable on August 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 10, 2021.

"Continental's dividend update is a $0.04 increase to the Company's $0.11 per share quarterly dividend paid in second quarter 2021 and triple the Company's initial dividend paid in fourth quarter 2019.

With an approximately 1.7% annualized dividend yield, our increased dividend underscores the Board's and management's commitment to returning significant cash to shareholders, demonstrates our confidence in the quality and sustainability of our asset base and competes strongly versus industry peers," said Bill Berry, Chief Executive Officer.

Scotts Miracle-Gro, one of the world's leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Company's quarterly dividend payment to $0.66 per share.

The fourth quarter dividend is payable on Friday, September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Friday, August 27, 2021.

Baker Hughes announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on August 20, 2021 to holders of record on August 10, 2021.