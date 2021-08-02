US Women’s Soccer Loses Shot at Olympic Gold, Will Go for Bronze Instead

The U.S. women's soccer team was defeated by Canada 1-0 on Aug.

2 after Jessie Fleming converted on a penalty shot in the 75th minute of the game.

Although the Americans had possession of the ball 56% of the time and got off six shots compared to Canada's 44% possession and two shots.

Canada's goalkeeper, Stephanie Labbe, remained a brick wall.

Then, Canada took a penalty after Tierna Davidson fouled Deanne Rose in the box.

This will be the first time the Canadian women's soccer team will compete for an Olympic gold medal.

They will face whoever wins between Australia and Sweden.

The United States will play whoever loses that matchup for the bronze.

Megan Rapinoe said it was "not our best game, not our best tournament.".

It's a bitter one to swallow, obviously we don't want to lose to Canada, Megan Rapinoe, via NBC News.

We just couldn't figure it out on the field.

I don't know exactly what it was but, yeah, but this certainly not one of our better performances, Megan Rapinoe, via NBC News