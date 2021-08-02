YouTube ‘Premium Lite’ Subscription Offers Cheaper Ad-Free Viewing

"Premium Lite" is currently being tested in Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Finland and Luxembourg.

It is a less expensive subscription tier that offers ad-free viewing but does not include YouTube Premium's other features such as background playback or offline downloads.

In Nordics and Benelux (except for Iceland), we’re testing a new offering to give users even more choice: , YouTube spokesperson, via statement.

Premium Lite costs €6.99/month (or local equivalent per month) and it includes ad-free videos on YouTube, YouTube spokesperson, via statement.

The subscription costs about $8 as compared to the full Premium's $14 price tag in those countries.

.

Though the subscription doesn't include YouTube Music perks such as ad-free listening.

Ad-free viewing is implemented via web, iOS, Android, smart TVs, gaming consoles and the YouTube Kids app.

YouTube will evaluate user feedback before making a decision about further rollouts.