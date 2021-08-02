First Olympic Transgender Athlete Falls Short of Winning a Medal

On August 2, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made history as the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.

However, Hubbard failed to register a lift in the 87-kilogram category, meaning she could not move on to compete for a medal.

Fox News reports that Hubbard transitioned eight years ago at the age of 35.

She was 43 entering Olympic competition.

Previously, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that Hubbard met all the requirements for fair competition.

After her qualification for the New Zealand team, a debate arose over whether it was fair for her to compete in the women’s category.

There are no IOC rules or regulations around transgender participation.

That depends on each international federation, Dr. Richard Budgett, International Olympic Committee medical and science director, via Fox News.

So Laurel Hubbard is a woman, and is competing under the rules of her federation, and we have to pay tribute to her courage and tenacity in actually competing and qualifying for the Games, Dr. Richard Budgett, International Olympic Committee medical and science director, via Fox News.

Budgett went on to say that each sport should make its own assessment on transgender athlete participation.

There is a lot of disagreement across the whole world of sport and beyond on this issue of eligibility.

Everyone agrees transgender women are women.

But it’s a matter of eligibility for sport, and particular events, and it really has to be very sport specific, Dr. Richard Budgett, International Olympic Committee medical and science director, via Fox News