US Team's Simone Biles Will Return to Olympic Competition

On August 3, Biles will return to compete in the balance beam final, just over a week after withdrawing from the competition to focus on her mental health.

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!!

Can’t wait to watch you both!, USA Gymnastics statement, via ABC.

In 2016, Biles won bronze on the beam in Rio de Janeiro.

ABC reports that this year, Biles qualified for the 8-woman final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the first weekend of the Games.

On July 27, she removed herself from the team following a shaky performance on vault during the first rotation.

Before removing herself from the competition, the six-time Olympic medalist qualified for all 5 individual event finals.

She chose to withdraw from four of them: the all-around, vault, floor exercise and uneven bars.

Biles explained that she lost the confidence of knowing what her body was doing in midair.

I'm really proud of her for coming back.

She's been through a lot this Olympics so I'm really proud and happy to see her going after beam, Jade Carey, Team USA, via ABC.

Athletes from around the world have rallied around Biles, praising her courage for speaking out about the importance of mental health.

