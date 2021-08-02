Simone Biles Plans To Compete In Balance Beam Final In Tokyo

Simone Biles plans to take part in the balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday, USA Gymnastics said.
She pulled out of the other individual finals she qualified for, citing mental health issues.
Jade Carey Wins Gold , in the Olympic Floor Exercise Final.
The 21-year-old gymnast won her first Olympic gold medal,..
USA Gymnastics confirmed Simone Biles will compete in Tuesday’s balance beam final at the Olympic Games. It will be Biles first..