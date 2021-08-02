TikTok users are sharing the bizarre facts that make them 'interesting'

TikTok users are sharing the bizarre facts that make them 'interesting'.TikTok users are sharing the bizarre facts that make them 'interesting'.While some people may struggle with not feeling special enough, some TikTokers are sharing how they're a little too unique.The "enough for you" meme has people revealing all of the funny and unusual things that make them well, interesting.Inspired by pop star Olivia Rodrigo's song "enough for you" from her debut album Sour, this hilarious new trend is taking over TikTok.Inspired by pop star Olivia Rodrigo's song "enough for you" from her debut album Sour, this hilarious new trend is taking over TikTok."And maybe I'm just not as interesting / As the girls you had before," Rodrigo sang on "enough for you" ."And maybe I'm just not as interesting / As the girls you had before," Rodrigo sang on "enough for you" ."And maybe I'm just not as interesting / As the girls you had before," Rodrigo sang on "enough for you" .While Rodrigo may not have felt special enough, people are pretty convinced that they're actually truly one-of-a-kind.Rachel Lansdell wrote, "How I sleep at night knowing I'll never relate to this lyric because I got stuck under hypnosis at an orientation event".Lansdell said "the college had to call an ambulance and releasea statement to the press" .user @jack_kisling wrote "my elementary school would bring me into the lost and found in order to smell the coats and identify who they belonged to"."Knowing I'll never relate to this because I showed up to my boyfriend's Christmas dinner dressed like this," @ckmont said.She showed a photo of herself dressed in highly realistic Grinch makeup.She showed a photo of herself dressed in highly realistic Grinch makeup.She showed a photo of herself dressed in highly realistic Grinch makeup