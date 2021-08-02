TikTok user allegedly catches creepy behavior from her window

In a TikTok that has gone viral, a young woman filmed her neighbor who appeared to be perched in a tree and peering into her window.User @lucy.2481 shared the footage and explained this is her response when "people ask why [her] curtains are always closed".The middle-aged man in the tree hid after he apparently noticed her filming him.Despite advice and reassurance from her audience, @lucy.2481 certainly did not feel safe .while she and others said they didn't think the police would do anything to handle the situation because he has not yet trespassed, .others assured her that she already had the evidence necessary to file the report