Mom explains why she let her 4-year-old pee in her car

A four-year-old had an accident in her mother's car and learned a life lesson because of it.TikToker Amanda Bouldin shared theimportant reason why she didn't stop her daughter from peeing in the vehicle.When her daughter resisted going to the bathroom one day, Bouldin let her skip the necessary step.Then, on the 45-minute car ride to school, the little girl had an accident.The mom knew that the school had extra clothes for accidents and that she had enough time to deal with the issue.So Bouldin let the lesson unfold, even if it got a little messy.Now, the four-year-old has agreed to go before school because Bouldin "let her make her own choice, and now she knows to go"