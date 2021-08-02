Jack Dorsey's Square purchases Afterpay for $29 billion

Jack Dorsey’s payment company, Square, is spending $29 billion on the buy now, pay later company Afterpay.
CNN’s Richard Quest discusses what this investment means for global payments with MoffettNathanson partner Lisa Ellis.
Jack Dorsey’s payment company, Square, is spending $29 billion on the buy now, pay later company Afterpay.
CNN’s Richard Quest discusses what this investment means for global payments with MoffettNathanson partner Lisa Ellis.
4:05pm: US equities end mixed session US stocks closed mostly down on COVID-19 variant concerns and after several manufacturing PMI..
Square Inc, the payments company run by Twitter Inc boss Jack Dorsey, has struck a deal to acquire ‘buy now pay later’ firm..