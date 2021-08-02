Frustrated toddler kindly asks mom for 'alone time': 'Toddlers have big emotions'

Katy-Robin Garton is a filmmaker who began documenting her daughter Emi during the lockdown.She and her husband, known as "Papa" in her videos, are teaching their children, Emi and Elliot, to be in touch with their emotions.The parents want to be supportive of their kids' inner life.

One video showed how Garton and Papa do exactly that.The TikTok footage showed Emi requesting some "alone time" because she was "frustrated" .The mother told Emi that "she can feel that way" and obliged the daughter's request to be on her own.In the second part of the video, Garton revealed what Papa did to make Emi feel that way.In the video, Emi and Papa had a heart-to-heart to reconcile the toddler's frustrations."Is Emi OK?" Papa asked.

She nodded then requested a hug.

Everything was finally OK