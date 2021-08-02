A robot that can walk a 5K in under an hour

Cassie is a 2-legged robot created by Agility Robotics, a spinoff from Oregon State University.

Cassie was first introduced in 2017 thanks to a $1 million grant from the Advanced Research Projects Agency of the U.S. Department of Defence.

What makes this bot remarkable is that Cassie can walk a 5K on its own with a fully charged battery for 53 minutes.

Cassie can walk a 5K on its own with a fully charged battery for 53 minutes.

Cassie is a 2-legged bot that successfully walked a 5k, untethered, for 53 minutes.

Cassie completed the treck on a single battery.

Cassie completed the treck on a single battery.

From the Advanced Research Projects Agency of the U.S. Department of Defence.

From the Advanced Research Projects Agency of the U.S. Department of Defence.

Cassie’s unique design allows it to sit down, crouch, and squat.

Cassie could one day be used for search and rescue.

