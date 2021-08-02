Residents getting impatient as homes continue to crumble near Cascade Park lagoons

Resident Elaine Wolf-Baker said they can’t wait another one to two years for solutions to be implemented.

Residents are growing increasingly frustrated with the damage their homes are sustaining from what appears to be rising groundwater levels.

Yeah, Residents are growinto the damages their homesofficials say they need mothe problem.

Some homeowneour homes right now are haMy houses, I can show peopit's dropped about three oeven have helical peeringstill dropped so we can'tI hope that the county undup against.

Over the pastmonitoring walls have beenengineer Amelia McElheny sin the data gathering procto monitor rainfall, grounexactly those mean to onewe're still working througany of the park features dcorrelate once the other,how they interact.

The sengeologist Mike Wallechinskafter working with residenWesthoven Douglas Street.progress.

We finally havethat wasn't happening befoinvolved and quite a bit hWe've installed over 30, awells, but officials aren'any determinations yet.

Evup with a solution at thebe able to continue to obsand if that solution needsof changes that have occurappreciative of the effortcan be done now.

The threedrainage stream, dredge lacan be done now.

The threeAnd if we do the drainagebe able to dredge the lagohobo fountain.

If there aryour neighbors.

AssistantChristopher bolt says theyto get answers as expeditiWe need a series of eventswe can track it and see ifmimics real life.

So I expwill be able to show the cAnd what happens if we werthat holds water back?

WhaWhat happens if global fouAll those scenarios can beit just takes time to do tdo it.

Uh, with, with careCounty officials that havethis study hope to give anby the fall or at least githis will be an ongoing prneighborhood reporter Joe