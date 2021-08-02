Patients asking for medical exemption letters to avoid getting COVID-19 vaccine

Want your job?
Get vaccinated.
That is the message from more and more employers around metro Detroit as the COVID-19 Delta variant threatens Michigan with what medical leaders warn could be another public health disaster.
By Kevin J. Jones
The Catholic health care network Ascension will mandate coronavirus vaccination for its employees,..
Ball Lunla/Shutterstock
Denver Newsroom, Jul 29, 2021 / 18:29 pm (CNA).
The Catholic health care network..