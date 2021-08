ROB'S WEATHER FORECAST PART 2 5PM 8-2-2021

WELL AS EXPECTED, WE SAW AHEALTHY SCATTERING OF THOSESHOWERS ANDSTORMS TODAY WITH SOME LOCALLYVERY HEAVY DOWNPOURS AT TIMES.IT IS ALL THANKS TO A FRONTALBOUNDARY THAT IS SLOWINGPROGRESSINGTHROUGH THE AREA.

SCATTEREDACTIVITY WILL REMAIN POSSIBLETHROUGH THIS EVENING BEFORETAPERING OFF AFTER MIDNIGHT.TEMPERATURES WILL DROP INTO THEMIDDLE 70S BY TUESDAY MORNINGWIDDLE 70S BY TUESDAY MORNINGTH SCATTERED SHOWERS RE-DEVELOPING ALONG THE COAST.WITH THE FRONT REMAINING DRAPEDACROSS THE AREA ON TUESDAY, WEAREANTICIPATING ANOTHER ROUND OFSCATTERED SHOWERS AND A FEWTHUNDERSTORMS. WE'LL SEE PLENTYOF CLOUD CEROV OUT THERE ASWELL, SO TEMPERATURES WILL BEKEPT IN CHECK IN THE MIDDLE 80S.THE FRONT WILL FINALLY DROP INTOTHE GULF WATERS BY TUESDAY NIGHTANDINTO WEDNESDAY AS DRIER,SLIGHTLY LESS HUMID AIR WORKS INBEHIND IT.MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES ARE EXPECTEDON WEDNESDAY.TEMPERATURES WILL STILL GET UPTO NEAR 90, BUT WITH LOWERHUMIDITY IN PLACE, ITWILL ACTUALLY FEEL CLOSER TO THEACTUAL AIR TEMPERATURE COMPAREDTO SAY THETRIPLE DIGITS LIKE LAST WEEK.OVERNIGHT LOWS FOR THURSDAYMORNING WILL FLIRT WITH THEUPPER 60S IN SOME AREAS.SIMILAR SET-UP THROUGHOUT THEDAY ON THURSDAY AS RAIN CHANCESREINMALOW.

BY THE WEEKEND, WE WILLSTART TO SEE A RETURN FLOW FROMTHE GULF.THAT WILL GET US BACK INTO OURTYPICAL SUMMERTIME SCENARIO WITHHOTAND HUMID CONDITNS ANDIOSCATTERED AFTERNOON SHOWS ERAND STORMS. IN THE TROPICS:WITH THE CALENDAR TURNING TOAUGUST, IT IS OFFICIALLY 'CAPEVERDE' SEASON.

WE BEGIN TO LOOKWAY OUT IN THE ATLANTIC ANDAFRICA FOR TROPICALDEVELOPMENT.

AND WHILE MOST OFTHE OPTRICS REMAIN QUIET, THENHC IS HIGHLIGHTING ANAREA OF INTEREST JUST OFHE TAFRICAN COAST.THEY ARE CURRENTLY GIVING IT A20% CHANCE FOR DEVELOPMENT INTHENEXT 5 DAYS.

WE'LL KEEP AN EYEON IT, BUT NOTHING TO BECONCERNED ABT OUAT THIS POINT.THE REST OF THE TROPICS AREQUIET.