Sen. Graham tests positive for COVID-19

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, has flu-like symptoms and will be self-quarantining for 10 days.

"I am very glad I was vaccinated," the 66-year-old tweeted, "because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.

My symptoms would be far worse." Graham said he had flu-like symptoms and would be self-quarantining for 10 days.

The South Carolina Republican, a leading conservative voice in the Senate, said he began experiencing mild symptoms on Saturday and sought medical attention on Monday morning.

He was later informed by a congressional physician that he had tested positive.

His announcement comes at a crucial time for the closely divided Senate, where Democratic leaders hope to advance President Joe Biden's agenda in coming weeks by pushing through a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

It was not clear how much contact Graham has had recently with other members of the Senate.

He is among a group of 17 Senate Republicans who have backed the bipartisan legislation.

So-called "breakthrough" infections in vaccinated individuals do happen but the CDC says they are rare and in most cases do not lead to serious illness.

An overwhelming majority of hospitalized Americans and those that have died from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.