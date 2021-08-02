Here's all you need to know before the Aug. 3 election

Across Michigan there are 53 counties holding local elections Tuesday.
Lansing is holding primaries for city council, Jackson holding a primary for mayor and there are millage and school bond proposals on the ballot.
Across Michigan there are 53 counties holding local elections Tuesday.
Lansing is holding primaries for city council, Jackson holding a primary for mayor and there are millage and school bond proposals on the ballot.
By S. Adie Zul and Hadi Azmi
More than 100 Malaysian opposition lawmakers gathered at Independence Square in Kuala..
Early voting begins in Aug. 3 special election
By Dr. Mohammed Al-Sulami*
Iran’s incoming president Ebrahim Raisi, who will be sworn in on Aug. 5, has made many..