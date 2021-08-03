Judge denies Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s request for new trial in Mollie Tibbetts case
A judge rejected a convicted man’s request for a new trial in the 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts.

The University of Iowa student was out for a run when she disappeared and her body was found weeks later in a cornfield.