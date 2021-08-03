YouTube blocks Sky News Australia from posting

YouTube blocked Sky News Australia from posting videos for one week.
A YouTube spokesperson says they don’t allow content that denies the existence of Covid-19.
Sky News Austrailia says they did not post content like that.
YouTube has suspended Rupert Murdoch’s Sky News Australia for one week for violating its policies concerning COVID-19..