Tokyo Olympics| Indian Men & Women's Hockey Team Reach Semi Finals| Chak De India Trends, Stars React

Tokyo Olympics Updates: India Men & Women team reach Hockey Semifinals: India women shocked Australia 1-0 to enter the semi-finals of women's hockey for the first time.
Fans remember Shah Rukh Khan's superhot film Chak De India.
Watch the video.
Tokyo Olympics Updates: India Men & Women team reach Hockey Semifinals: India women shocked Australia 1-0 to enter the semi-finals of women's hockey for the first time.
Fans remember Shah Rukh Khan's superhot film Chak De India.
Watch the video.
Indian women's hockey scripted a historic moment of their own by making their maiden entry into the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympic..
As the Indian women's hockey team stunned Australia in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Twitterati found a rather..