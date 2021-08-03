Tokyo Olympics| Indian Men & Women's Hockey Team Reach Semi Finals| Chak De India Trends, Stars React
Tokyo Olympics Updates: India Men & Women team reach Hockey Semifinals: India women shocked Australia 1-0 to enter the semi-finals of women's hockey for the first time.

Fans remember Shah Rukh Khan's superhot film Chak De India.

