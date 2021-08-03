2022 Hyundai Accent Interior Design

Accent delivers with sophisticated good looks and solid engineering, wonderfully complemented by the latest technology and features you’ll love.

Its smarts and savvy will surprise you, and the best part is the fun has just begun.

Through voice and Accent’s touchscreen, you can get to your favorite music, maps, messages, calling and more, seamlessly and safely.

Drive safely in reverse with the guidance of a rearview camera, with standard 5-inch or available 7-inch audio touchscreen.Your Accent knows when you have your Proximity Key.

Just keep it in your pocket or bag, and you can unlock or lock your car, and start or stop the engine.

Easy.Control Accent remotely with the simple sound of your voice.

Access remote lock, start your car, adjust the temperature, schedule maintenance from inside your Accent, and more.

It all works via the Blue Link app in the car, on smartphone, smartwatch, Amazon Echo and Google Home.