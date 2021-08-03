Lucknow Girl booked by Police| Driver charged for Rash Driving | Oneindia News
Three days after a video went viral online in which a woman is seen purportedly beating up a man on a road, the Lucknow Police on Monday registered an FIR against her at the Krishna Nagar police station.

