Covid-19: India reports 30,549 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

30,549 new Covid cases and 422 deaths were reported in India in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Tuesday morning - a drop of 24 per cent from the 40,134 cases reported yesterday.

16.4 lakh tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

