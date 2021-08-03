NYPD: 70-Year-Old Raped In The Bronx

The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspect in this surveillance video.
They say he raped a 70-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspect in this surveillance video.
They say he raped a 70-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
Police said a second suspect, 28-year-old Andrew Johnson, now faces murder charges in the death of 26-year-old Katherine Diop.
There was chaos at a graduation party in the Bronx. Police say five people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot. CBS2's Kevin..