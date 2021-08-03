2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing first drive

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is the long-awaited replacement for the ATS-V sport sedan.

With 472 horsepower, an electronically controlled limited slip rear differential, and the latest Magnetic Ride Control suspension, it's the most capable (and comfortable) small sedan Cadillac has ever produced, and it comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission at a price point below that of the similarly sized (and powered) BMW M3 and other European competitors.

The CT4-V Blackwing will be the last of its kind to be powered by internal combustion as Cadillac sets its sights on a future of electrification and autonomous driving.

