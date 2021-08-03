Dow Movers: AXP, HD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%.

Year to date, Home Depot registers a 24.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 2.1%.

American Express is showing a gain of 37.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.5%, and Walmart, trading up 0.9% on the day.