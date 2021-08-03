S&P 500 Movers: IPGP, ENPH

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.2%.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.2%.

Year to date, Enphase Energy registers a 14.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is IPG Photonics, trading down 14.0%.

IPG Photonics is lower by about 16.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Clorox, trading down 11.1%, and Gartner, trading up 8.6% on the day.