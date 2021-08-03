Americans believe companies should disclose the environmental impact of their products

An overwhelming nine in 10 Americans are trying to engage in sustainable practices on a daily basis, according to new research.

The survey, which asked 2,002 people about their attitudes toward climate change, found that three quarters of respondents agree climate change is an existential threat to future generations.

Millennials were the most concerned, with 80% responding yes, compared to just 71% of Gen Z respondents.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Airly Foods, the poll still found that there is something of a knowledge gap when it comes to the topic.

Despite almost seven in 10 saying they think they know the definition of the term "carbon footprint," only half could identify the correct definition.

But that didn't stop them from agreeing that the carbon footprint of the food they eat is a priority; 62% said they would love to see packaged foods come with a carbon footprint label alongside the traditional one listing nutrition.