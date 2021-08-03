Simone Biles Wins Bronze Medal on Balance Beam in Olympic Return

Biles returned to compete in the balance beam final on Aug.

3 after withdrawing from several events last week to focus on her mental health.

She ended up taking bronze and making history in the process.

The 24-year-old is now tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals ever won by an American gymnast.

I didn't expect a medal today, I just wanted to go out there for me and that's why I did, Simone Biles, via CBS News.

On July 30, Biles took to Instagram Stories to explain how her "mind and body" had not been "in sync," which resulted in her previous withdrawal.

She had been experiencing a phenomenon known as the "twisties," which causes a gymnast to lose their sense of where they are in the air.

It's the craziest feeling ever.

Not having an inch of control over your body, Simone Biles, via Instagram Stories.

What's even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air I also have NO idea how I'm going to land.

Or what I'm going to land on.

Head/hands/feet/back.., Simone Biles, via Instagram Stories.

In an interview with the 'TODAY' show, Biles said this bronze medal "means more than all of her golds.".

Teammate Jordan Chiles posted a touching message on Instagram following Biles' performance.

Proud is an understatement you did that, I love ya so much.

I literally bawled my eyes out cause I am so happy for you!, Jordan Chiles, via Instagram.

China took silver and gold, claimed by Tan Xijing and Guan Chenchen, respectively.

