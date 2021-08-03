Rahul Gandhi on nine-year-old girl's rape: Dalit child nation's daughter too| Oneindia News

Top political leaders today expressed anguish over the allegedrape and murderof a nine-year-old Dalit girl in the Delhi Cantonment area on Sunday.

The government has said today that the pandemic is still raging in the country and eight states have shown a rise in the R-factor, calling it a significant problem.

The monthly production capacity of Covishield is projected to be increased to more than 120 million doses and of Covaxin to around 58 million doses by December, the government told Rajya Sabha today, citing information from the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

The United Arab Emirates will lift a ban on transit passenger traffic from India, Pakistan, Nigeria and other countries from August 5, the country's National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority said on Tuesday.

#Covid19 #Coronavirus #DalitGirlRape