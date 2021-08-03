Warren Gatland seeks to gain advantage in aerial battles as Lions prepare for third Test

Warren Gatland will urge the officials for Saturday’s series decider against South Africa to allow his British and Irish Lions to put on a spectacle at Cape Town Stadium.Gatland is frustrated by the Springboks’ success in slowing the game down in an ugly second Test that saw each half last over an hour because of repeated stoppages, many of them instigated by the world champions.