Ever Given docks in UK four months later than planned

The Ever Given container ship docks in Felixstowe Port, Suffolk, after a four-month delay.

It was involved in one of the biggest traffic jams in shipping history last March, disrupting global trade after getting stuck in the Suez Canal.

Now in Felixstowe, onlookers waited eagerly for the ship to dock, keen to see the vessel that caused so much controversy.