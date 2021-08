MCPS aiming to have mask policy by mid-August

WITH SCHOOL LESS THAN AMONTH AWAY, MISSOULACOUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLSLEADERS ARE TRYING TO PINDOWN HOW THE DISTRICTWILL ADDRESS THERAPIDLY-CHANGINGADVISORIES FOR "MASKUSE" IN CLASS...DURING ANOTHER MEETINGOF THE MCPS COVIDTASK FORCESUPERINTENDENT ROBWATSON EXPLAIN TEDHEDISTRICT WILL STILL USEMEASURES LIKE SOCIDISTANCING, BUT EASINGOTHER PROVISIONS LIKEEXTENSIVE CLEANING, ANDALLOWING SOMLIE MITEDVISITATION IN THEBUILDINGS.THAT'S ALL BASED ON THELATEST COVID RESEARCH.BUT WITH THE CDC, ANDTHE STATE OFFICE OFPUBLIC INSTRUCTION ALLWEIGHING IN ON WHETHERMASKS SHOULD BEREQUIRED, WATSON HOPESTO HAVE A COREMMENDEDPOLICY FOR SCHOOLTRUSTEES NEXT WEEK.HE NOTES IT FOLLOWSTOUGH DECISIONS MADELAST SCHOOL YEAR THATWORKED, EVEN THOUGHTHERE WASN'T COMPLETECONSENSUS."WHILE NOT EVERYONEAGREE WITH THE DECISIONWE AT LEAST CAME TO ACONSENSUS TO MOVERWFOARD.

THAT'S WHATWE'RE GOING TO HAVE TODO HERE AS WELL.

WE'REGOING TO HAVE TO MOVEFORWARD.

WE'RE GOING TOHAVE TO GET SOMEGUIDANCE OUT SOONERRATHER THAN LATESOR THATFAMILIES HAVE TIME TOTHINK ABOUT IT AND MAKEPLANS.

WE ALSO WANT TOGIVE GUIDANCE OUT TO OURSTAFF AS WELL BECAUSETHEY NEED THAT TIME TOGET READY FOR THE SCHOOLYEAR ."ALREADY, THE DISTRICT ISHEARING CONFLICTINGOPINIONS OVER A MASKREQUIREMENT.

IF YOU'D LIKETO REVIEW THE LATEINFORMATION, ANDCOMMENT, GO TTOMCPS WEBSITE.