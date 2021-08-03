Family of North Carolina 2-year-old in need of brain tumor treatment finally gets through insurance ‘red tape’

Henleigh Gilmer is adopted, so she is on North Carolina Medicaid.
But the proton radiation she needs isn’t available at any in-state facilities.
And out-of-state hospitals don’t take the state’s public insurance.
